Snow in central Nebraska causing slick road conditions

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A late fall snowstorm is causing slick conditions on roads and highways in central Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says on its Twitter page that several vehicles slid off Interstate 80 and other roadways as snow fell on the region starting Friday morning. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that heavy snow fell in a large area of central Nebraska, stretching from Franklin to Columbus. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for 13 counties, including the cities of Lexington, Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings, Lincoln, Columbus and Omaha. The advisory is set to run through Saturday morning, with up to 5 inches expected in some areas.