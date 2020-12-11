South Dakota reports 33 more COVID-19 deaths, 945 new cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials have reported an additional 33 deaths related to COVID-19, and 945 new cases, bringing the death toll to 1,210 and the total number of cases exceeding 89,000. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 were down 24 on Friday, to 467. That marks the lowest number of hospitalizations since early November, when the state began seeing a surge of new cases and hospitalizations. Health experts say that while vaccines are expected to be distributed soon, it will be challenging to distribute them in South Dakota, due to the state’s rural nature, the difficulty in storing the shots, and concerns that some people may be reluctant to be inoculated.