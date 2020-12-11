Southern Siouxland to continue getting mixed precipitation through the night

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Burt, Harrison, Shelby, and Carroll County until Saturday at Noon.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A storm system has made its way into Siouxland and looks to stay through the night.

The areas seeing the largest impact are southern counties. Those counties under the Winter Weather Advisory could see 2-4 inches from this system by tomorrow.

Other areas south of Sioux City look to only see an inch or less. Anyone north of Sioux City likely won’t get any accumulation, but could see a few flakes overnight.

Into the evening hours most of us will get some rainfall, which will become snowfall into the later hours (10/11 PM).

That snow lingers through the early AM hours, but the system will be out of Siouxland by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow starts cloudy, with a decrease in coverage through the day. Temperatures will reach the upper 30s.

Sunday looks similar, but with more sunshine.

Monday will be partly sunny, with a high in the low 30s.

