US greenlights first COVID-19 vaccine, launching a nationwide vaccination campaign needed to defeat the pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. has given the final go-ahead to the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine, launching emergency vaccinations in a bid to end the pandemic.

Shots will begin in a few days after Friday's decision by the Food and Drug Administration.

The vaccine won an endorsement Thursday from an FDA panel of outside advisers, and agency signoff was the next step needed to get the shots to the public.

The FDA called the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech safe and strongly protective. But initial doses are scarce and rationed, with health workers and nursing home residents first in line.

Now that it is approved, UPS and FedEx planes and trucks will mobilize, moving the first doses under the protection of U.S. Marshals.

Pfizer, the vaccine's manufacturer, plans to ship around 2.9 million doses in the first weeks, a process requiring storage at subzero temperatures.

Enough for the general population isn't expected until spring, and experts urge people to mask up and keep their distance during a long, grim winter.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.