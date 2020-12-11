Virus cases rise by 2,000 as Iowa reviews school waivers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases Friday as Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration considered whether to allow some school districts to keep offering 100% online instruction next week. The Iowa Department of Education was expected to act on waiver requests from school districts in Des Moines, Johnston and Fairfield that sought to keep teaching online. Without a waiver, they must offer at least 50% of instruction in-person. Iowa City schools said Friday afternoon that the state had granted its waiver request but that it would nonetheless return to 50% in-person instruction Monday, citing the “late notice.” Under the governor’s policy, districts can move online for two weeks if their county’s 14-day positivity rate exceeds 15%.