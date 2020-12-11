Virus hospitalizations stable in Nebraska after sharp rise

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of coronavirus patients in Nebraska’s hospitals appears to have stabilized for now even though the numbers are still elevated. State officials say 779 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday evening, a number that has remained relatively unchanged over the last several days. The state reached a single-day high of 987 hospitalizations last month, raising the prospect of tougher social-distancing restrictions. Nebraska confirmed 1,850 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a number that has been trending downward since the latest peak in the middle of November. The state reported 145,774 known cases and 1,329 deaths since the pandemic began.