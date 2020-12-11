Window opens for Virgin Galactic test flight from spaceport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The window is open for Virgin Galactic’s first rocket-powered test flight from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico as the company prepares for commercial flights next year. Saturday could be the day, but the exact timing of the launch depends on the weather. The test flight will give Virgin Galactic an opportunity to evaluate the interior space of the cabin where customers will be seated and to check fight controls during boost. While no passengers will be aboard, the flight will carry payload belonging to NASA. The test flight was initially planned for November. But it was pushed back because of COVID-19 restrictions.