A cold front headed our way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Last night brought southern Siouxland a mix of rain and snow.

For most of us, there was no accumulation. Areas down at the very southern ends of Siouxland saw a range of 2-4 inches of snowfall.

The system was out by 8 AM Saturday morning, leaving us all with a cloudy sky. Those clouds have been decreasing through the day, bringing peaks of sunshine here and there.

Temperatures dropped for our weekend as well, with a high today in the low 30s.

Tonight will continue to be more of a cloudy sky, with a low in the upper teens.

Sunday sees a few improvements. The clouds decrease again, bringing a sunnier sky for the later day.

The temperatures also rise to the upper 30s.

But a cold front moving through Sunday night will drop those temperatures once again.

Monday’s high will only reach the upper 20s, and the sky will be partly sunny.

Tuesday has a chance of flurries here in Sioux City, areas out to the west, closer to Holt County, may see around an inch of snow.

Will we see any improvements later in the week? Tune in to News 4 to find out.