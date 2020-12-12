American Legion, Pelosi joining calls for VA chief’s ouster

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s largest veterans organization and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are joining the growing calls for the ouster of President Donald Trump’s Veterans Affairs chief. This comes after a government audit found that VA Secretary Robert Wilkie acted unprofessionally, if not unethically, in the handling of a congressional aide’s allegation of sexual assault at a VA hospital. The national commander of the American Legion is urging Wilkie and several other top VA officials cited in the report to resign because of their “violation of trust” of the agency’s commitment to not “tolerate harassment of any kind.” And Pelosi says Wilkie “has lost the trust and confidence to serve, and he must immediately resign.”