Dec. 12: Iowa reports 1,924 new cases, 15 additional deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,924 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 253,085 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 255,009 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 187,463 have recovered, an increase of 4,250 since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 15 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,212.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (187,463) and the number of deaths (3,212) from the total number of confirmed cases (255,009) shows there are currently 64,334 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 5,281 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,278,945 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate slightly decreased to 15.4%, which is down from 15.8%. Every Iowa county in Siouxland has a positivity rate of over 15%, except for Palo Alto County with 11.4%, Pocahontas County with 13.6%, Calhoun with 10.5% and Monona County with 12.9%.

According to the health department's latest report, 820 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 833 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 170 are in the ICU with 94 on ventilators. State data shows 73% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 146 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,131 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 60 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 11,385. To date, 9,424 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Woodbury County's death toll to 143.

A total of 58 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 37 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 34 new cases were reported for a total of 3,355 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,732 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 18.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,396 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 23 since yesterday. Of those cases, 897 have recovered.

Clay County has had ten virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County ten new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,564. Of those cases, 1,109 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 12.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,077 cases on Friday, and that number rose to 3,094 by Saturday morning. Of those cases, 2,365 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 40.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 28 additional cases bringing its total to 4,051. Of those cases, 3,272 have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 38 deaths connected to COVID-19 in Sioux County.