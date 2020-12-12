Dec. 12: South Dakota reports 735 new COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 735 more cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state's total to 90,407.

According to Saturday's report, 618 of the new cases are confirmed and 117 are probable.

State health officials say there are 12,917 active cases in the state, a decrease of 2,705 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 33 new virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,243.

State data reported 3,407 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 76,247.

Currently, 452 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 467. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,125 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had three new cases, bringing its total to 1,420. Of those cases, 1,309 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 21.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 1,506. State health officials say 1,291 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 5,995 to 6,049. Officials say 5,189 of those cases have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Lincoln County has had 55 deaths connected to COVID-19.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 14 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,405. So far, 1,176 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll at 25.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 26 new cases, bringing the total to 2,202. Officials say 1,622 of those cases have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in Yankton County. To date, the county has had 17 virus-related deaths.