Gophers, missing 33 players, stun Huskers 24-17 after layoff

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim ran for two touchdowns following Nebraska turnovers, and a Minnesota team missing nearly three dozen players to COVID-19 protocols or injuries left Memorial Stadium with a stunning 24-17 win after being idle three weeks.

Ibrahim scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to give Minnesota a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter after Adrian Martinez fumbled at the Nebraska 39.

Connor Culp’s 30-yard field goal cut it to 24-17 with 4:42 left.

The Gophers then called on Ibrahim to finish off the game, having him carry six straight times for 59 yards on their final possession before they went into victory formation.

The Gophers improved to 3-3. The Huskers dropped to 2-5.