Independent Riders for Children and Charities give $2,800 in donations to local organizations

BRUNSVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) --Independent Riders for Children and Charities gave away a total of $2,800 in donations to four different organizations Saturday.

The money was collected earlier in the year from their annual Toy Run.

Le Mars Head Start, Le Mars Shop with a Cop Program, Josh's Ride, and the Le Mars Backpack program each received a donation from the Riders.

Leaders with the organization say they're thankful for everyone who made the day possible.

"This means a lot to us. This is our 29th year of doing this. We all love kids and this is things that we can give back to the community. For the children of our community," said Randall Luschen, president of Independent Riders.

Over their 29 years the Independent Riders have never been rained out or had to postpone.