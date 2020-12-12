Local therapists emphasize importance of prioritizing mental health during the holidays

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The holidays can be a stressful time for some even during non-pandemic years. So this year, mental health experts say it’s even more important to look at ways to de-stress.

Officials with Heartland Counseling Services say because so many more people aren't able to see their loved ones over the holidays this year, anxiety and depression can be more common among everyone.

They say several key factors to combat those feelings include planning ahead and addressing potential issues or obstacles before they happen.

Video chatting apps and frequent phone calls to loved ones can help prevent the feeling of loneliness according to one therapist.

"Having that creativity of what you can do to still stay connected. If that's creating a new tradition, along side creating that new tradition it's about how you connect. Just to overcome that slump or that holiday blues on top of it and just being aware that feelings are going to come about," said Mental Health Therapist Abigail Frank.

Mental Health experts say overall the best thing to do is to prioritize your mental health by taking care of your needs first this holiday season.