Protest in northern Albanian city leaves 1 officer injured

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Authorities in Albania say demonstrators in a northern city have damaged the left-wing governing Socialist Party’s offices and injured a police officer. The violence is part of ongoing protests this week after a fatal shooting by police enforcing a coronavirus curfew. Police said Saturday’s illegal protest began at 1000 GMT in Shkodra, 65 miles north of the capital, Tirana. Demonstrators first hurled objects at the local party offices before raiding it, taking out furniture and other materials and burning them in the street. One officer was injured after being struck by an object thrown by protesters. The protests follow the death of Klodian Rasha in the capital during curfew hours early Tuesday. Police say he ignored officers’ calls to stop, and ran away.