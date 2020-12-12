Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battle Creek 74, Norfolk Catholic 53
Beatrice 57, Aurora 35
Broken Bow 61, Minden 38
Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Kenesaw 32
Elkhorn North 62, Weeping Water 22
Freeman 49, Falls City 33
Gretna 56, Omaha South 52
Hastings 52, Gering 38
Norris 64, Blair 50
Omaha Concordia 63, Omaha Roncalli 55
Omaha Skutt Catholic 87, Alliance 40
Omaha Westside 85, Norfolk 64
Papillion-LaVista South 91, Omaha Bryan 52
Scottsbluff 55, Cody, Wyo. 38
Syracuse 46, Raymond Central 39
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Third Place=
Hitchcock County 52, Arapahoe 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
College View Academy vs. Elba, ppd.
Elkhorn vs. Boys Town, ppd.
Morrill vs. Kimball, ppd. to Jan 11th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland-Greenwood 44, Louisville 39
Axtell 43, Harvard 26
Bellevue East 64, Grand Island 20
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Lawrence-Nelson 28
Elkhorn North 62, Weeping Water 40
Elm Creek 66, Ansley-Litchfield 33
Falls City 35, Freeman 31
Fremont 71, Omaha Benson 41
Gothenburg 46, Perkins County 16
Grand Island Central Catholic 68, North Platte 59
Grand Island Northwest 57, Seward 40
Guardian Angels 69, Crofton 41
Hastings 52, Gering 38
Hershey 68, North Platte 59
Howells/Dodge 48, Oakland-Craig 29
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Shelby/Rising City 28
Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 69, Ponca 41
Kearney Catholic 52, Alliance 19
Kenesaw 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 28
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32, Randolph 23
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Conestoga 26
Millard North 65, Papillion-LaVista 46
Norris 62, Blair 38
North Platte St. Patrick’s 68, Hershey 40
Omaha Duchesne Academy 55, Ralston 14
Omaha Marian 40, Millard West 34
Overton 61, Southern Valley 46
Paxton 38, Potter-Dix 23
Sidney 69, Bayard 28
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 36, Red Cloud 16
Superior 40, Wilber-Clatonia 26
Sutton 52, Lincoln Christian 43
Syracuse 59, Raymond Central 13
Valentine 36, Cozad 34
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Fifth Place=
Medicine Valley 45, Southwest 27
Seventh Place=
Arapahoe 59, Hitchcock County 33
Gillette Tournament=
Cody, Wyo. 52, Scottsbluff 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
College View Academy vs. Elba, ppd. to Feb 7th.
Morrill vs. Kimball, ppd. to Jan 11th.
Papillion-LaVista South vs. Omaha Bryan, ppd.
