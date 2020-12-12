Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

6:29 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battle Creek 74, Norfolk Catholic 53

Beatrice 57, Aurora 35

Broken Bow 61, Minden 38

Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Kenesaw 32

Elkhorn North 62, Weeping Water 22

Freeman 49, Falls City 33

Gretna 56, Omaha South 52

Hastings 52, Gering 38

Norris 64, Blair 50

Omaha Concordia 63, Omaha Roncalli 55

Omaha Skutt Catholic 87, Alliance 40

Omaha Westside 85, Norfolk 64

Papillion-LaVista South 91, Omaha Bryan 52

Scottsbluff 55, Cody, Wyo. 38

Syracuse 46, Raymond Central 39

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Third Place=

Hitchcock County 52, Arapahoe 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

College View Academy vs. Elba, ppd.

Elkhorn vs. Boys Town, ppd.

Morrill vs. Kimball, ppd. to Jan 11th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland-Greenwood 44, Louisville 39

Axtell 43, Harvard 26

Bellevue East 64, Grand Island 20

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Lawrence-Nelson 28

Elkhorn North 62, Weeping Water 40

Elm Creek 66, Ansley-Litchfield 33

Falls City 35, Freeman 31

Fremont 71, Omaha Benson 41

Gothenburg 46, Perkins County 16

Grand Island Central Catholic 68, North Platte 59

Grand Island Northwest 57, Seward 40

Guardian Angels 69, Crofton 41

Hastings 52, Gering 38

Hershey 68, North Platte 59

Howells/Dodge 48, Oakland-Craig 29

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Shelby/Rising City 28

Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 69, Ponca 41

Kearney Catholic 52, Alliance 19

Kenesaw 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 28

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32, Randolph 23

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Conestoga 26

Millard North 65, Papillion-LaVista 46

Norris 62, Blair 38

North Platte St. Patrick’s 68, Hershey 40

Omaha Duchesne Academy 55, Ralston 14

Omaha Marian 40, Millard West 34

Overton 61, Southern Valley 46

Paxton 38, Potter-Dix 23

Sidney 69, Bayard 28

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 36, Red Cloud 16

Superior 40, Wilber-Clatonia 26

Sutton 52, Lincoln Christian 43

Syracuse 59, Raymond Central 13

Valentine 36, Cozad 34

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Fifth Place=

Medicine Valley 45, Southwest 27

Seventh Place=

Arapahoe 59, Hitchcock County 33

Gillette Tournament=

Cody, Wyo. 52, Scottsbluff 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

College View Academy vs. Elba, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Morrill vs. Kimball, ppd. to Jan 11th.

Papillion-LaVista South vs. Omaha Bryan, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

