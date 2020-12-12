Shadowy Ethiopian massacre could be ‘tip of the iceberg’

UMM RAKOUBA, Sudan (AP) — The only thing the survivors can agree on is that hundreds of people were slaughtered in a single Ethiopian town. Witnesses say security forces and their allies attacked civilians in Mai-Kadra with machetes and knives or strangled them with ropes. The stench of bodies lingered for days during the early chaos of the Ethiopian government’s offensive in the defiant Tigray region last month. But who killed whom? Some witnesses have told rights groups that ethnic Tigrayan forces and allies attacked ethnic Amhara. But others have said Tigrayans were targeted by Ethiopian federal forces and allied Amhara regional troops. The conflicting accounts are emblematic of a war that has played out in the shadows.