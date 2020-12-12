Sioux City East defeats South Sioux City
GIRL'S BASKETBALL--
Norfolk 44 Omaha Westside 29 F
Tekamah-Herman 53 Twin River 34 F
West Sioux 51 Alcester-Hudson 22 F
Woodbury Central 78 Alta-Aurelia 56 F
Crofton 53 Guardian Angels 43 F
Pierce 52 Hartington-N'castle 21 F
Howells-Dodge 48 Oakland-Craig 29 F
Ponca 69 Irene-Wakonda 41 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 32 Randolph 23 F
Cherokee 62 Ridge View 45 F
Westwood 56 South O'Brien 49 F
S.C. East 69 South Sioux City 65 F
Elgin/Pope John 55 Wausa 34 F
BOY'S BASKETBALL--
Wayne 55 Columbus Lakeview 40 F
Ponca 66 Irene-Wakonda 43 F
Niobrara-Verdigre 33 Bloomfield 30 F
Spirit Lake 58 Central Lyon 56 F
Guardian Angels 44 Crofton 33 F
Pierce 57 Hartington-N'castle 27 F
Hinton 80 Lawton-Bronson 48 F
Omaha Westside 85 Norfolk 64 F
Battle Creek 74 Norfolk Catholic 53 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 79 Randolph 29 F
Cherokee 53 Ridge View 46 F
S.C. East 79 South Sioux City 31 F
Twin River 63 Tekamah-Herman 35 F
Elgin/Pope John 54 Wausa 43 F
South O'Brien 59 Westwood 39 F
Alta-Aurelia 83 Woodbury Central 50 F