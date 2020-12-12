Sioux Falls Fire Chief Brad Goodroad to retire in February

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The fire chief of South Dakota’s largest city is retiring. Sioux Falls Fire Chief Brad Goodroad will retire from the department on Feb. 12. Goodroad has been with the department for 27 years and has been the fire chief since 2017. The city says in a statement that a new fire chief will be appointed by Mayor Paul TenHaken, and the search will begin immediately. Goodroad began his career with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue in 1994. He served as a firefighter for about seven years before applying to be a fire apparatus operator. He progressed to captain, battalion chief, and eventually to division chief.