Siouxlanders help clean up river banks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- While many people use Saturday's to get caught up on projects at home or just take a day to rest, one Sioulxander decided he wanted to help clean up the community.

"It's our home. Sioux City is our home. If it's in your community you have to be willing to step up and do something for it," said Sissy Miller, Volunteer.

After seeing a Facebook post about a trash-filled river bank, Siouxlander Mitch Miller decided he wanted to take action.

"I kind of took that to heart. A lot of people were saying things about it, you know, anybody from here would not appreciate I guess you could say. So, I kind of took that to heart," said Mitch Miller, Organizer.

So, he too took to Facebook and decided to take a day to help clean up the river bank.

He says it's amazing how many people responded in support.

"I didn't really expect it to take off the way it did. You know, it seems like this community, if you ask for the support you get it. Especially with causes like this," said Mitch Miller.

Mitch adds because the water levels were so low, it was a great time to get out and see just how much trash there was to collect.

And while family and friends of Mitch came out to help, he says there were even people he'd never met before who showed up as well.

One volunteer says because the river is used daily by the community it's important they help take care of it.

"We use the river all the time. We hunt, we fish. My kids have grown up on the river. So, now that we have the opportunity to do something, we all thought it was pretty important that we step up," said Sissy Miller.

And Mitch says they're already looking to the future with a new Facebook page: Trash SUX.

"For people to get on there, maybe post pictures of places in the Siouxland community. Not just the river but the community itself as far as trash. It could be a group forum, whatever you want it to be. People can organize their own little cleanups. I just think that I mean take a little pride in your city, where you live," said Mitch Miller.