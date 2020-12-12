South Dakota records 33 deaths for 2nd consecutive day

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials have reported more 33 deaths related to the coronavirus and 618 new cases. The number of deaths reported Saturday equaled Friday’s tally, bringing to the total since March to 1,243. That includes about 300 so far in December. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 were down 15 to 452. That marks the lowest number of hospitalizations since early November. The nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning after the government gave the final go-ahead to the shots needed to end the outbreak among Americans.