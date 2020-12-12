Turkey summons Iranian ambassador over Azeri poem tensions

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey has summoned the Iranian ambassador to Ankara over Iran’s “aggressive” reaction to the Turkish president’s recitation of a poem during a visit to Azerbaijan, in verses which Tehran deemed to support a secession of Azeri ethnic parts of Iran. The diplomatic spat between neighbors Iran and Turkey began earlier this week when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who strongly backs Azerbaijan, read parts of a poem during a parade in the Caucasian country’s capital of Baku. The verses that Erdogan read included lines about how a border tore apart ancient Azeri, or Azerbaijani, lands “by force.” In a statement Saturday, Turkey’s communications director said Iranians had distorted the meaning of the poem “to fuel senseless tensions.”