Umude scores 41; South Dakota beats South Dakota State 91-78

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Stanley Umude had a career-high 41 points plus 11 rebounds as South Dakota defeated South Dakota State 91-78. A.J. Plitzuweit had 17 points and six assists for South Dakota (1-5, 1-2 Summit League), which snapped its season-opening five-game losing streak. Xavier Fuller added 12 points. Alex Arians had 18 points for the Jackrabbits (5-3, 2-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Baylor Scheierman added 15 points and eight rebounds. Noah Freidel had 13 points.