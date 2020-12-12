USD dominates SDSU for first win of the season

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota (Courtesy Goyotes.com) - South Dakota senior forward Stanley Umude scored a career-high 41 points on 17-of-26 shooting and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Coyotes to a 91-78 win against rival South Dakota State Saturday inside the Sanford Pentagon on the final day of the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase.

Umude tied Iowa's Luka Garza for the most points scored by a Division I player this season. It is the eighth-highest scoring game in Coyote history and best since Turner Trofholz dropped 42 on Nebraska-Kearney in March of 2005. It is also the most points scored by a Division I men's basketball player inside the Sanford Pentagon.

South Dakota (1-5) netted its first win of the season while simultaneously ending SDSU's four-game win streak. Alex Arians' 18 points led four Jackrabbits (5-3) who scored in double figures. Baylor Scheierman added 15 points, Noah Freidel had 13 and David Wingett chipped in 11.

In addition to Umude, the Coyotes received 17 points from A.J. Plitzuweit and 12 from Xavier Fuller. South Dakota was 12-of-24 from 3-point range and shot 48 percent from the field (32-of-66) for the game.