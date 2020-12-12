Venezuela opposition holds ‘consultation’ to bolster support

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Adversaries of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro are inviting Venezuelans to voice their frustrations with the president in a national survey. Opposition politician Juan Guaidó is leading the event that ends Saturday, just days after the governing party won congressional elections boycotted by the opposition. The survey asks Venezuelans at home and around the world to weigh in via cellphone apps or in-person voting. They’re asked whether they want to see an end to Maduro’s rule and new elections. Guaidó and other opposition leaders hope the referendum will bolster support for their campaign against Maduro. The president has dismissed the idea of the referendum, saying it has no legal basis.