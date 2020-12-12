Woman accused of maiming people in scheme to obtain opioids

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say woman on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation used a rock to assault and maim five people, including three who lost fingers, in a scheme to obtain painkiller. Forty-year-old Frenchone One Horn, also known as Frenchone Kills in Water, pleaded not guilty to assault and other charges. One Horn is charged with maiming for allegedly torturing three of the five victims who had fingers amputated. One of the victims had two fingers amputated on two different dates. It’s unclear if the victims lost their fingers during the assaults or if a doctor had to amputate them.