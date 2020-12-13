Asia shares up as strong Japan data offsets Wall St losses

Shares have risen in Asia, shrugging off a weak close last week on Wall Street after Japan reported a strong improvement in business sentiment. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.5% on Monday and shares were also higher in Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined. The quarterly “tankan” survey by the Bank of Japan showed business sentiment has improved sharply with expectations that the economy is recovering from a year-long recession. The main measure of business conditions of large manufacturers rose to minus 10 from minus 27. U.S. stock indexes pulled further away from their recent highs on Friday as prospects for another aid package from Washington faded.