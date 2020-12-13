Colder weather and snow headed our way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures for Sunday stayed near average, with the high making it into the mid 30s.

Clouds stuck around longer than expected, making most of the day mostly cloudy.

Tonight a cold front moves through Siouxland, dropping everyone’s temperatures.

The low tonight will be in the low teens.

Tomorrow will put us below average temperature-wise, something we haven’t been in the past two weeks.

The high will only hit the upper 20s, and the sky remains mostly cloudy.

Tuesday stays around that temperature, with a slight chance of snow.

Higher amounts could occur to the west, areas near Holt County, but as of now it only looks like they would only get an inch or two.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the low 30s.

Thursday warms up to the low 40s, with a mostly sunny sky.

Will that warmer weather last? Tune in to News 4 tonight.