Dec. 13: Iowa reports 1,239 new COVID-19 cases, 749 hospitalized

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,239 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 255,009 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 256,248 by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 188,924 have recovered, an increase of 1,461 since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported one additional death connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,213.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (188,924) and the number of deaths (3,213) from the total number of confirmed cases (256,248) shows there are currently 64,111 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 3,758 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,282,703 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate slightly decreased to 15.2%, which is down from 15.4%. Every Iowa county in Siouxland has a positivity rate of over 15%, except for O'Brien with 9%, Palo Alto County with 8%, Pocahontas County with 10%, Sac County with 12%, Calhoun with 7% and Monona County with 9%.

According to the health department's latest report, 749 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 820 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 170 are in the ICU with 99 on ventilators. State data shows 71% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 143 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,131 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 39 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 11,424. To date, 9,285 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported two additional virus-related deaths, bringing Woodbury County's death toll to 145.

A total of 56 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 34 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 11 new cases were reported for a total of 3,366 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,736 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 18.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,401 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of five since yesterday. Of those cases, 897 have recovered.

Clay County has had ten virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County three new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,567. Of those cases, 1,109 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 12.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,094 cases on Saturday, and that number rose to 3,104 by Sunday morning. Of those cases, 2,375 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 40.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported seven additional cases bringing its total to 4,058. Of those cases, 3,283 have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 38 deaths connected to COVID-19 in Sioux County.