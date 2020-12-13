Dec. 13: Nebraska reports 1,173 new cases, hospitalizations decrease again

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 1,173 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 148,861.

Eight additional virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 1,373.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 692 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, down from 711 residents on Saturday. A total of 4,796 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 82,568, an increase of 1,739 from Saturday.

So far, 799,310 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 650,062 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported four new positive cases in Cedar County on Friday, bringing its total to 610. Of those cases, 326 have recovered.

The state health department says there have been eight virus-related deaths in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Local health officials have confirmed 14 more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total to 3,422.

Dakota County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 52.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported seven more COVID-19 cases in Dixon County, with its total now at 484. Of those cases, 307 have recovered.

Four virus-related deaths have been reported in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported six new cases for Thurston County, with its total now at 774. Officials say 540 of those cases have recovered.

To date, Thurston County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

Nine new positive cases were reported in Wayne County by the NNPHD, bringing the county's total to 870. Of those cases, 623 have recovered.

Five virus-related deaths have been reported by local health officials since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties on Sunday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once the ELVPHD releases their next update.