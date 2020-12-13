Dec. 13: South Dakota reports 632 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 632 more cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the state's total to 91,039.

According to Sunday's report, 618 of the new cases are confirmed and 117 are probable.

State health officials say there are 12,747 active cases in the state, a decrease of 170 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 16 new virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,259.

State data reported 785 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 77,032.

Currently, 436 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 452. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,174 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had four new cases, bringing its total to 1,424. Of those cases, 1,322 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 21.

Clay County

Clay County has reported two new cases, bringing its total to 1,508. State health officials say 1,300 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,049 to 6,108. Officials say 5,230 of those cases have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Lincoln County has had 57 deaths connected to COVID-19.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 26 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,431. So far, 1,189 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll at 25.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 13 new cases, bringing the total to 2,215. Officials say 1,705 of those cases have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in Yankton County. To date, the county has had 17 virus-related deaths.