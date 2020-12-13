Holocaust survivors honored with online event amid pandemic

BERLIN (AP) — An annual event bringing together Holocaust survivors from around the world to mark the start of Hanukkah was held online for the first time Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event organized by the Jewish Claims Conference also paid tribute to those killed by the Nazis and raised awareness of anti-Semitism. Gideon Taylor, president of the Claims Conference, said each survivor was “a living example of the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil.” The event included a livestream of speeches by survivors, their advocates, musical performances and the menorah lighting from the Western Wall in Jerusalem and other locations around the world.