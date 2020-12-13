Iowa tops Wisconsin for 6th straight win

IOWA CITY (KTIV) - Six weeks ago, Iowa football lost to Northwestern to fall to 0-2. Since then, six straight wins, outscoring their opponents by a combined 131 points. The Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 28-7 on Saturday to snap a four game losing streak to the Badgers.

Two Keith Duncan field goals gave Iowa a 6-0 halftime lead. The third quarter was all about Spencer Petras and Ihmir Smith-Marsette. The two hooked up for touchdowns of 19 and 53 yards and just like that, Iowa led 21-7. It's Iowa's first win over Wisconsin at Kinnick stadium since 2008. The Hawkeyes won all four trophy games for the first time since 2015.

"Just being able to do that on senior night," said senior Ihmir Smith-Marsette. "Being able to come out here, perform at a high level and then adding that trophy to the other trophies we won this season, it's been great."

"To get our sixth straight and fourth trophy game, although this year we're just holding one of them," said Head Coach Kirk Ferentz. "Just really happy for everybody especially our seniors. Those guys have done a great job."

Iowa (6-2) hosts Michigan (2-5) Saturday night at 6:00pm.