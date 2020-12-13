Nebraska reports fewest new virus cases in nearly 6 weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska reported its smallest number of new virus cases since early November on Saturday as the state prepares for the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine to arrive. The state said 811 new virus cases were reported Saturday to give the state a total of 147,688 cases since the pandemic began. That marked the first time since Nov. 2 that the daily tally of new cases was below 1,000. Nebraska said 711 people were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday, which was down from 759 the day before. Also Saturday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 11 more prison staffers had tested positive for the virus.