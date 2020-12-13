Nursery in O’Neill, NE sees busy poinsettia season with the holidays

O'NEILL, Neb (KTIV) -- Snow, Christmas lights, cookies and hot cocoa are all things many people associate with the holiday season.

But one Nursery takes a traditional Christmas plant to the next level.

"Our nitch in the marketplace is having quality and variety," said Delray Kumm, Owner.

Growing approximately 18,000 plants, the poinsettia season is a busy one for the Shamrock Nursery in O'Neill, Nebraska.

Owner Delray Kumm says over the years they've continued to offer a large assortment of the holiday plant.

"One thing that's been kind of a hot item for us is we've been dying poinsettias. And so, not only can we offer the traditional red, white, pink and then there's varieties like jingle bells and ice punch, we can offer people blue and violet, poinsettias. And we can even do some that are a copper or bronze color," said Kumm.

And while poinsettias are normally popular around the holiday season, Kumm says planning and planting of those poinsettias happens much earlier in the year.

"We start our poinsettias the end of June. There's a lot a lot of varieties. So, they're a long season crop," said Kumm.

Kumm has been here in O'Neill for 38 years.

He says while the pandemic has brought challenges, he's still thankful for all the support the community has given them this year.

"Well it's great. That's why we live in these small towns is people try to work together and help each other out. We enjoy the small-town lifestyle and the loyalty of our customers," said Kumm.

Kumm adds while there has been an old wise tale that poinsettias are poisonous, he says while they may not be too tasty to eat, they are not poisonous.