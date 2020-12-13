Protesting Indian farmers call for 2nd strike in a week

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers have called for a second national strike in a week to press for the quashing of three new laws on agricultural reform that they say will drive down crop prices. The farmers are camping along at least five major highways on the outskirts of New Delhi and have said they won’t leave until the government rolls back what they call the “black laws.” They have blockaded highways leading to the Indian capital for three weeks, and several rounds of talks with the Indian government have failed to produce any breakthroughs. Farmer leaders have also planned a token hunger strike on Monday. Heavy contingents of police in riot gear patrolled the areas where the farmers have been camping in New Delhi’s outskirts.