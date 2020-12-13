Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

New
12:01 am Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta-Aurelia 83, Woodbury Central, Moville 50

Calamus-Wheatland 73, East Buchanan, Winthrop 52

Cherokee, Washington 53, Ridge View 46

Clarinda 60, Shenandoah 40

Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 58, Whiting 17

Dallas Center-Grimes 60, Des Moines Christian 56

Davis County, Bloomfield 66, Wayne, Corydon 30

Denver 98, Saint Ansgar 45

Dunkerton 56, Janesville 52

East Marshall, LeGrand 59, B-G-M 46

Easton Valley 58, Alburnett 35

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Lynnville-Sully 56

Grand View Christian 91, Waterloo Christian School 36

Hinton 80, Lawton-Bronson 48

Keokuk 62, Central Lee, Donnellson 50

Keota 70, WACO, Wayland 46

Midland, Wyoming 71, Central City 37

Moravia 81, Moulton-Udell 27

New Hampton 57, Kee, Lansing 32

North Linn, Troy Mills 95, Springville 32

Pekin 67, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 51

Red Oak 74, Griswold 38

Sioux City, East 79, South Sioux City, Neb. 31

South Harrison, Mo. 47, Central Decatur, Leon 46

South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Westwood, Sloan 39

Spirit Lake 58, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 56

West Marshall, State Center 41, Colo-NESCO 29

West Sioux 76, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Anamosa vs. Northeast, Goose Lake, ppd.

Bellevue Marquette Catholic vs. Edgewood-Colesburg, ppd.

Clinton vs. Dubuque, Hempstead, ppd.

Fort Dodge vs. Ottumwa, ppd.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Osage, ppd.

Lisbon vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi, ppd. to Dec 17th.

Melcher-Dallas vs. Eldon Cardinal, ccd.

Monticello vs. Bellevue, ppd.

Perry vs. Greene County, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Burlington, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alburnett 42, Easton Valley 21

Camanche 40, Clinton 36

Center Point-Urbana 42, Waverly-Shell Rock 39

Central City 36, Midland, Wyoming 16

Central Decatur, Leon 57, South Harrison, W.Va. 37

Cherokee, Washington 62, Ridge View 45

Collins-Maxwell 38, Riceville 28

Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 50, Whiting 45

Dallas Center-Grimes 38, Des Moines Christian 17

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 77, Mason City 36

Dunkerton 34, Janesville 24

East Buchanan, Winthrop 36, Calamus-Wheatland 32

East Marshall, LeGrand 46, B-G-M 31

Glenwood 61, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 49

Grand View Christian 49, Waterloo Christian School 30

H-L-V, Victor 47, English Valleys, North English 32

Jesup 43, MFL-Mar-Mac 41

Kee, Lansing 55, New Hampton 37

Lynnville-Sully 43, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38

Mediapolis 59, Holy Trinity 54

Meskwaki Settlement School 48, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 17

Moravia 42, Moulton-Udell 26

North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Cedar Valley Christian School 10

North Scott, Eldridge 58, West Liberty 44

North Tama, Traer 40, BCLUW, Conrad 35

Shenandoah 52, Clarinda 46

Sioux City, East 69, South Sioux City, Neb. 65

Springville 57, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 54

Wayne, Corydon 55, Davis County, Bloomfield 48

West Sioux 51, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 22

Westwood, Sloan 56, South O’Brien, Paullina 49

Woodbury Central, Moville 78, Alta-Aurelia 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Anamosa vs. Beckman, Dyersville, ccd.

Des Moines, Roosevelt vs. Fort Dodge, ccd.

Edgewood-Colesburg vs. Bellevue Marquette Catholic, ppd.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Osage, ppd.

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi vs. Lisbon, ppd. to Dec 17th.

Melcher-Dallas vs. Eldon Cardinal, ccd.

Monticello vs. Bellevue, ppd. to Dec 14th.

Northeast, Goose Lake vs. Wapello, ccd.

Red Oak vs. Treynor, ppd.

Wahlert, Dubuque vs. West Delaware, Manchester, ccd.

Waterloo, East vs. Burlington, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content