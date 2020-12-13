South Dakota reports 632 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials are confirming 16 new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus, raising the total fatalities to 1,259 since the start of the pandemic. The deaths reported on Sunday included five women and 11 men. South Dakota has reported 313 deaths in December. Officials say there were 632 positive COVID-19 tests in the last day, for a total of 83,714 confirmed cases. Statistics compiled Saturday by Johns Hopkins University researchers show there were nearly 1,282 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks third in the country for new cases per capita.