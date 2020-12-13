Skip to Content

Nearly 30 arrested after clashes at Trump supporters rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential loyalists skirmished with anti-Donald Trump demonstrators over the weekend in Washington, leading to dozens of arrests, several stabbings and injuries to police officers. That all came in disturbances hours after rallies in support of his baseless claims that he won a second term. Police in the District of Columbia say they arrested nearly 30 people for a variety of offenses, from assault to weapons possession and resisting arrests and rioting. The violence broke out after sundown Saturday. Police say four men were stabbed around 10 p.m. after a fight downtown, and officials say eight police officers were also injured during the demonstrations.

