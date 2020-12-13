US investigating computer hacks of government agencies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hackers have broken into the networks of federal agencies including the Treasury and Commerce departments.

U.S. government officials said Sunday that they are working to identify the scope of the breach and fix the problem.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity arm are investigating.

The hacks were revealed just days after a major cybersecurity firm disclosed that foreign government hackers had broken into its network and stolen the company’s own hacking tools.

Many experts suspect Russia as responsible for the attack against FireEye, a major cybersecurity player whose customers include federal, state and local governments and top global corporations.