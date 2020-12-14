21-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash near Early, IA

EARLY, Iowa (KTIV) - A 21-year-old woman from Sac City, Iowa was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, at about 8:52 a.m. Courtney Graffunder was driving northbound in a Chevy Camero on Highway 71 when she collided with the rear of a semi.

The ISP says the semi was being driven by Joshua Cordes of Enid, Oklahoma, and he was waiting to turn left into 1887 Highway 71, just north of Early, Iowa. Troopers believe Graffunder did not realize the semi was attempting to turn and was unable to stop in time.

Graffunder died as the result of the collision, she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.