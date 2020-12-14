Another state lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Another South Dakota state lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending Gov. Kristi Noem’s budget address last week and visiting the governor’s mansion. Sen. Reynold Nesiba says he was tested for COVID-19 on Friday and got the positive results Saturday. The 54-year-old Sioux Falls Democrat says he has experienced minor symptoms. Nesiba said he suspected he contracted the virus while attending a committee meeting last Monday or during the budget address on the House floor Tuesday. Sen. Helene Duhamel, a Republican from Rapid City, became ill and tested positive for COVID-19 last week.