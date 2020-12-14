Dec. 14: Iowa reports 60 more COVID-19 deaths, 764 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 665 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 256,248 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 256,913 by 10 a.m. Monday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 190,222 have recovered, an increase of 1,298 since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 60 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,273.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (190,222) and the number of deaths (3,273) from the total number of confirmed cases (256,913) shows there are currently 63,418 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 2,208 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,284,911 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate slightly decreased to 15.1%, which is down from 15.2%.

According to the health department's latest report, 764 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 749 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 160 are in the ICU with 86 on ventilators. State data shows 87% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 144 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,132 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 43 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 11,467. To date, 9,327 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Woodbury County's death toll to 145.

A total of 59 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 36 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, four new cases were reported for a total of 3,370 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,739 have recovered.

The county has reported one new virus-related death, bringing its total to 19.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,409 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of eighty since yesterday. Of those cases, 914 have recovered.

Clay County has had ten virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County two new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,569. Of those cases, 1,112 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 12.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,104 cases on Sunday, and that number rose to 3,108 by Monday morning. Of those cases, 2,375 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 40.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported nine additional cases bringing its total to 4,067. Of those cases, 3,299 have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 39 deaths connected to COVID-19 in Sioux County.