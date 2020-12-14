Dec. 14: Nebraska reports 483 new cases, 45 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 483 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 149,344.

Forty-five additional virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 1,418.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 693 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, up from 692 residents on Sunday. A total of 4,831 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 84,063 an increase of 1,495 from Sunday.

So far, 800,631 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 650,898 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported 11 new positive cases in Cedar County on Monday, bringing its total to 621. Of those cases, 350 have recovered.

The state health department says there have been eight virus-related deaths in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Local health officials have confirmed 45 more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total to 3,467.

Dakota County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 52.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported nine more COVID-19 cases in Dixon County, with its total now at 493. Of those cases, 338 have recovered.

Four virus-related deaths have been reported in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported six new cases for Thurston County, with its total now at 780. Officials say 578 of those cases have recovered.

To date, Thurston County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

Eight new positive cases were reported in Wayne County by the NNPHD, bringing the county's total to 878. Of those cases, 664 have recovered.

Five virus-related deaths have been reported by local health officials since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties on Monday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once the ELVPHD releases their next update.