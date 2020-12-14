Dec. 14: South Dakota reporting 12,623 active COVID-19 cases, 441 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 317 more cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the state's total to 91,354.

According to Monday's report, 272 of the new cases are confirmed and 45 are probable.

State health officials say there are 12,623 active cases in the state, a decrease of 124 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping the state's death toll to 1,259.

State data reported 440 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 77,032.

Currently, 441 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 436. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had one new case, bringing its total to 1,425. Of those cases, 1,324 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 21.

Clay County

Clay County has reported no new cases, keeping its total to 1,508. State health officials say 1,304 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,108 to 6,132. Officials say 5,260 of those cases have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Lincoln County has had 57 deaths connected to COVID-19.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen five new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,436. So far, 1,191 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll at 25.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 20 new cases, bringing the total to 2,235. Officials say 1,744 of those cases have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in Yankton County. To date, the county has had 17 virus-related deaths.