Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors confirm his victory

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Joe Biden has cleared the 270-vote mark needed to win the presidency with California's 55 electoral votes.

The voting milestone came late Monday when California electors affirmed Biden's massive 5 million-vote win last month in the nation's largest state.

On Monday, electors gathered in 50 states and the District of Columbia on to formally vote for the next president. Most states have laws binding their electors to the winner of the popular vote in their state.

Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 election with 306 Electoral College votes, while President Donald Trump finished with 232.

It takes 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency.

TALLY OF ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES, AS OF 5:13 P.M. EST