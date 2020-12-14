Health care providers across Siouxland expecting COVID-19 vaccine shipments, here’s when

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With COVID-19 vaccines being sent out across the country, KTIV has reached out to several local health care providers to see if they know when they are expecting doses.

In Sioux County, Iowa, staff at Sioux Center Health say they will receive both Moderna, if it is approved, and the Pfizer vaccine.

Cory Nelson, the CEO says they could potentially get the Moderna vaccine sometime next week and Pfizer on the week of Dec. 28.

They will be receiving 400 doses of Moderna, but they do not know how many of Pfizer. Nelson says Pfizer will be strictly for the long-term care population.

"It's really exciting for us, we as much as everybody else want our lives to get back to normal and for people to be safe and protected from this virus, so we are very excited for the opportunity to receive it and keep our community safe," said Nelson.

Nelson says to keep in mind that this is just the first phase of shipments, and not to overwhelm health facilities with calls asking for the vaccine. He says communication for the next phases will come from the state.

Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake, Iowa says they will receive their initial doses mid-next week. They are expecting about 300 doses of Moderna. Those will be strictly for health care staff, and those in long-term care facilities.

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake, Iowa says it will also receive the first batch of Moderna vaccine in the week of Dec. 21. That first batch will be used for hospital staff. They say they don't have a total of how many they are receiving, but do not believe they will get enough for their 400 employees.

Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa had a meeting to discuss the arrival of the vaccines, Monday. They say if approved, they will be receiving the Moderna vaccine sometime next week.

Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota received a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine early Monday morning. The hospital received nearly 3,000 doses. They say frontline workers and the long term care population will be getting the vaccine first.

Sanford Medical Center and Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota says they are scheduled to receive their first batch tomorrow. They will be receiving more than 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota is scheduled to receive their first shipment of the Moderna vaccine not week.