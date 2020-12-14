Interest is lively at deadline for ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups

WASHINGTON (AP) — A crush of sign-ups is expected Tuesday on the last day of open enrollment for HealthCare.gov. That could help solidify the standing of “Obamacare” as an improbable survivor in the Donald Trump years. In 36 states that use HealthCare.gov, Dec. 15 is deadline day for coverage that starts Jan. 1. Another 14 states and Washington, D.C., have later dates. Analysts and advocates who follow sign-up season say interest has gotten stronger with the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the legal cloud hanging over the Affordable Care Act seemed to start lifting last month when Supreme Court justices gave a skeptical reception to the latest challenge from the Trump administration.