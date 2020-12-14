Light snow moves in Monday night after a chilly day

Clear skies and light winds overnight have allowed temperatures to plummet into the single digits for much of the area to start the day.



Clouds will be increasing as we move through the morning with the afternoon looking mostly cloudy.



Highs will be just a little below average as we top out in the upper 20s.



Winds will thankfully stay fairly light at 5 to 10 miles per hour.



As we move into the late evening hours, a system will graze our area and bring some light snow to areas west of Interstate 29.



That chance will carry into Tuesday with up to two inches possible west of Highway 81 (Yankton, Norfolk, O'Neill) and up to an inch west of Highway 71 (Sioux City, Cherokee, Wayne).



