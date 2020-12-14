Skip to Content

Man sentenced to 165 to 220 years on several felonies

New
4:11 pm Nebraska news from the Associated Press

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A 56-year-old Sarpy County man has been sentenced to 165 to 220 years in prison after a judge ruled that he was a habitual criminal. Stephen Prior was sentenced Monday for first-degree sexual assault and eight other felonies, including burglary, robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He has been jailed in Sarpy County since his arrest in October 2017. Sarpy County authorities arrested Prior after an October 2017 break-in at a home, where he tied up and sexually assaulted a woman before taking money at gunpoint. Prior had previously served about eight years in state prison in the 1980s and 1990s for burglary and robbery.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content