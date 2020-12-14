Man sentenced to 165 to 220 years on several felonies

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A 56-year-old Sarpy County man has been sentenced to 165 to 220 years in prison after a judge ruled that he was a habitual criminal. Stephen Prior was sentenced Monday for first-degree sexual assault and eight other felonies, including burglary, robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He has been jailed in Sarpy County since his arrest in October 2017. Sarpy County authorities arrested Prior after an October 2017 break-in at a home, where he tied up and sexually assaulted a woman before taking money at gunpoint. Prior had previously served about eight years in state prison in the 1980s and 1990s for burglary and robbery.